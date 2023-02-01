Dr. Steven Maynard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maynard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Maynard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Maynard, MD
Dr. Steven Maynard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sullivan County Community Hospital and Union Hospital.
Dr. Maynard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Maynard's Office Locations
-
1
Richard S Mayrose MD1739 N 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 242-3125
-
2
Union Associated Physicians Clinic LLC221 S 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3125
Hospital Affiliations
- Sullivan County Community Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maynard?
In mid thirties after suffering a concussion, two seizures, trouble with balance, panic attacks, and vision; Dr Maynard got me back on normal routine. He has a great staff and knowledge to help solve a brain bleed and swelling around the skull. Highly recommend for any brain issue and prescribing correct medications for the mind to heal correctly. A life saver to live a happy and healthy lifestyle.
About Dr. Steven Maynard, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1871601658
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maynard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maynard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maynard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maynard works at
Dr. Maynard has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maynard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maynard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maynard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maynard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maynard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.