Dr. Steven Musick, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Musick, MD is a Dermatologist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Musick works at
Locations
Musick Dermatology & Advanced Clinical Spa LLC4948 Benchmark Centre Dr, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 628-2588
Musick Dermatology, LLC4932 Benchmark Centre Dr, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 628-2588
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
i have been going to Dr. Musick office for years. Service is top notch. Everyone is friendly and knowledgeable. Facility is fabulous!
About Dr. Steven Musick, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1831176775
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Dermatology
- University Mo Columbia School Med
- St. John's Mercy Medical Center-St. Louis
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musick works at
Dr. Musick has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Musick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musick.
