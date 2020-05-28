Overview

Dr. Steven Musick, MD is a Dermatologist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Musick works at Musick Dermatology, LLC in Swansea, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.