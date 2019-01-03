Dr. Steven Plotycia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plotycia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Plotycia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Joshua Beer MD205 W End Ave Apt 1P, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 724-4430
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband I have been patients for many years. He is pleasant, competent and performed my cataract surgery successfully.
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Plotycia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plotycia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plotycia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plotycia has seen patients for Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plotycia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotycia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotycia.
