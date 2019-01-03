See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Plotycia, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Plotycia, MD

Dr. Steven Plotycia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.

Dr. Plotycia works at Beer & Plotycia Mds in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Plotycia's Office Locations

    Joshua Beer MD
    205 W End Ave Apt 1P, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 724-4430

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Visual Field Defects
Keratitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Steven Plotycia, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235218355
    Education & Certifications

    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Plotycia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plotycia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plotycia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plotycia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plotycia works at Beer & Plotycia Mds in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Plotycia’s profile.

    Dr. Plotycia has seen patients for Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plotycia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotycia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotycia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plotycia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plotycia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

