Dr. Resnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Resnick, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Resnick, DO
Dr. Steven Resnick, DO is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL.
Dr. Resnick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Resnick's Office Locations
-
1
Old Name Dr. Andrew G. Kovacs MD PA1111 Kane Concourse Ste 504, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Directions (305) 865-1995
-
2
Kovacs and Resnicks Medical Office4302 Alton Rd Ste 690, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 538-1877
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Resnick?
Dr.Resnick thankfully ordered several MRI’s upon arrival at Mt Sinai and was able to identify a spinal hematoma that had caused stroke like symptoms. His thoroughness and expertise determined that emergency surgery was necessary and called in a neurosurgeon colleague who successfully removed the hematoma. Dr. Resnick’s follow up care was impressive and his concern was evident. I couldn’t recommend him more highly and was fortunate to be in his care.
About Dr. Steven Resnick, DO
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1972553816
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Resnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Resnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Resnick works at
Dr. Resnick has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Resnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Resnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Resnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Resnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.