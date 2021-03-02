Overview of Dr. Steven Rokito, MD

Dr. Steven Rokito, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Rokito works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at East Meadow in East Meadow, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.