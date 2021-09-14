Overview

Dr. Steven Salinger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Kaiser Fndn Hospital Fontana



Dr. Salinger works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.