Dr. Steven Sclafani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Sclafani, MD
Dr. Steven Sclafani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Sclafani works at
Dr. Sclafani's Office Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine Atlantic Health111 Madison Ave Ste 408, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-6898
-
2
Sclafani and Vitale MDs PC9711 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 833-1808
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sclafani treated me for a hip injury. He confirmed my diagnosis after an MRI and explained my options. We opted to go with conservative treatment of physical therapy which was sometimes difficult and time consuming but worked. I have been able to return to all my activities and continue to preform the PT exercised on my own. I was happy that we did not opt for a surgery since the recovery would have been more difficult.
About Dr. Steven Sclafani, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, German
- 1831176254
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- New York University
- New York Medical College
- Drew University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Sclafani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sclafani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sclafani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sclafani works at
Dr. Sclafani has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sclafani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sclafani speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sclafani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sclafani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sclafani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sclafani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.