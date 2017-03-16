Overview of Dr. Steven Shanbom, MD

Dr. Steven Shanbom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Shanbom works at Shanbom Eye Specialists in Berkley, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.