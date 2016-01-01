See All Neurologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Steven Spillers, MD

Neurology
3.5 (2)
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Spillers, MD

Dr. Steven Spillers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts Univ Sch Of Med|Oral Roberts University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Spillers works at Colorado Center for Neuroscience in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spillers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Center for Neuroscience
    1715 N Weber St Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 247-1630

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Spillers, MD

    • Neurology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1558466144
    Education & Certifications

    • U/Ca Med Center Program|UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles
    • La Cnty Harbor UCLA Med Center Pr|University of California At Los Angeles
    • Harbor Ucla Med Center|La Cnty Harbor UCLA Med Center Pr
    • Oral Roberts Univ Sch Of Med|Oral Roberts University / School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spillers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spillers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spillers works at Colorado Center for Neuroscience in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Spillers’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spillers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spillers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spillers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spillers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

