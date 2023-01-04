Dr. Steven Struhl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Struhl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Struhl, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Struhl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ca School Of Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Prohealth Care Associates Llp136 E 57th St Fl 1501, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 207-1990
Louis F. Mcintyre MD PC311 North St Ste 102, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 328-4111Monday8:30am - 5:00pm
Steven Struhl MD681 Lexington Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 207-1990
Alexios Apazidis, MD, PC301 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 598-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- Penn State University / Hershey Medical Center
- Montefiore Hosp-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University Of Ca School Of Med
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
