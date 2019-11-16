Dr. Steven Tabak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Tabak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Tabak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
CEDARS SINAI MEDICAL CENTER, West Hollywood, CA8631 W 3rd St Ste 635E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 248-8245
- 2 8635 W 3rd St Ste 1190, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 248-8245
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Excellent cardiologist. Very thorough, caring and professional.
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124090576
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Tabak has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tabak speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabak.
