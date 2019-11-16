Overview

Dr. Steven Tabak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Tabak works at CEDARS SINAI MEDICAL CENTER, West Hollywood, CA in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.