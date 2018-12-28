Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Thomas, MD
Dr. Steven Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Oakbend Medical Group22001 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 497-0296
West Houston Surgical Associates PA12121 Richmond Ave Ste 312, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 497-0296
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- SelectCare
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
the Best...
About Dr. Steven Thomas, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
