Dr. Steven Tomski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Tomski, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Tomski works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine at Medical Office Building50 Hospital Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 687-9758
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Tomski actually listened to me, answered my questions and reviewed my past medical history. He was pleasant, ordered tests to rule out possible causes of my problem and I felt very comfortable with him. Because of the manner in which he advised me to quit smoking and his acknowledgement as to how difficult it was to do so, I bought nicotine lozenges and am on the path to decreasing my smoking on the way to quitting. I would highly recommend him to others with pulmonary problems and give him 5 stars.
About Dr. Steven Tomski, MD
- Pulmonology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1083666135
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall MC
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Internal Medicine
