Dr. Steven Tresser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Tresser, MD
Dr. Steven Tresser, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.
Dr. Tresser works at
Dr. Tresser's Office Locations
South Tampa909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 978-9700
Citrus Park6117 GUNN HWY, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (727) 499-9448
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tresser was very thorough and explained all of our options regarding surgery and alternative treatments. I found him to be highly knowledgeable and respectful.
About Dr. Steven Tresser, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Hosps Of Cleveland-Case Western Res U
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
