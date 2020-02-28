Overview of Dr. Steven Witlin, MD

Dr. Steven Witlin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 67 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Witlin works at Cedars-Sinai Urgent Care in Culver City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.