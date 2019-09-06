Dr. Steven Yakubov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yakubov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Yakubov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Yakubov, MD
Dr. Steven Yakubov, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Galion Community Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Yakubov works at
Dr. Yakubov's Office Locations
-
1
Ohiohealth Heart and Vascular3705 Olentangy River Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (740) 566-4890
-
2
Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-5989Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Galion Community Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yakubov?
Very fine MD. Good with bedside manners
About Dr. Steven Yakubov, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316942782
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Methodist Hospital|University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yakubov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yakubov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yakubov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yakubov works at
Dr. Yakubov has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yakubov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yakubov speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yakubov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yakubov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yakubov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yakubov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.