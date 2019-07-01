Dr. Steven Zucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Zucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Zucker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY.
Dr. Zucker works at
Locations
-
1
Brookhaven Gastroenterology Associates260 Patchogue Yaphank Rd Ste C, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 289-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zucker?
I can’t rave highly enough about this amazing doctor. Dr. Zucker saved my life. Period. Dr. Zucker listens, and he cares. He diagnosed my ulcerative colitis and was with me every step of the way to find the right treatment and bring me back to health. I was at a point where I had lost 30 pounds in 6 weeks, was hospitalized, and very close to death. Dr. Zucker kept in contact with me on a daily basis. He’d call me daily at home to see how I was, and even arranged for me to be able to reach him 24/7. My wife and I have never known a more caring, knowledgeable doctor, and despite having a very thriving group practice with many patients, he always put me first when I needed him. Because of this incredible, kind man and his fantastic staff, I am on the road back to full health and able to live a normal life again. To say I’m grateful to Dr. Zucker is an understatement. He’s become one of the most important people in our lives.
About Dr. Steven Zucker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1881618049
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zucker works at
Dr. Zucker has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.