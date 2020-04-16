Overview of Dr. Stewart Landau, MD

Dr. Stewart Landau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Landau works at Summit Urology Group - Riverton in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.