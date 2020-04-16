See All Urologists in Provo, UT
Dr. Stewart Landau, MD

Urology
3.3 (54)
Map Pin Small Provo, UT
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stewart Landau, MD

Dr. Stewart Landau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Landau works at Summit Urology Group - Riverton in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Landau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Provo
    1055 N 300 W Ste 316, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 357-7530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • American Fork Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EMI Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Apr 16, 2020
    Dr. Laudau is competent, concerned, straightforward and caring. He discovered my prostate cancer and has been consistent in following through with the successful treatment necessary to contain it. My only complaint, if I have one, is that it is sometimes quite difficult to get in contact with him around certain members of the office staff. I hope to be able to be treated successfully by him in the future as long as both of us are around.
    George King — Apr 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Stewart Landau, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stewart Landau, MD.

    About Dr. Stewart Landau, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Danish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174559728
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah
    Internship
    • Brown U Affil Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stewart Landau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landau works at Summit Urology Group - Riverton in Provo, UT. View the full address on Dr. Landau’s profile.

    Dr. Landau has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

