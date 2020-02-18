See All Orthopedic Surgeons in East Setauket, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Stuart Cherney, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stuart Cherney, MD

Dr. Stuart Cherney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Cherney works at Northwell Health in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cherney's Office Locations

    Northwell Health
    14 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-5400
    Stony Brook Orthopaedic Associates
    500 Commack Rd Unit 100, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 216-8187

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Adhesive Capsulitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 18, 2020
    Dr C is the best. He identified the real issue with my shoulder- after seeing 3 doctors before! I'm back at work and haven't had an issue since. Great experience 5 stars
    Mike R — Feb 18, 2020
    About Dr. Stuart Cherney, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538117973
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sport Med-Orth Ctr
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Bucknell University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
