Dr. Stuart Goldsmith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Goldsmith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Goldsmith works at
Locations
Southwest Georgia Dermatology PC2401 Osler Ct, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 889-1827
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and excellent credentials.
About Dr. Stuart Goldsmith, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1336201813
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray School Of Med
- University Ala
- Emory University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldsmith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldsmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldsmith works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldsmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldsmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldsmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.