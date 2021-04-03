Dr. Stuart Holden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Holden, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Holden, MD
Dr. Stuart Holden, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Holden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Holden's Office Locations
-
1
Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Ucla-200 Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3430
-
2
Westwood Urology200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3431
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holden?
Extremely kind and knowledgeable. Highly expert specialist and he and his staff are wonderful. Kind, efficient, and really include the patient as a partner in decision-making. I highly recommend his.
About Dr. Stuart Holden, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1013941483
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Emory University Hospital|Ny Hosp-Cornell
- Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Coll
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holden using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holden works at
Dr. Holden has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Holden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.