Dr. Stuart Jacobs, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Jacobs, MD is a Dermatologist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Stuart I Jacobs MD A Professional Corp.5345 N El Dorado St Ste 12, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 957-6662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very satisfied with Dr. Jacobs. He was friendly and did through examination. I will be returning for further treatment.
About Dr. Stuart Jacobs, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1073574539
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Warts, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.