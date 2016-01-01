See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Suffern, NY
Dr. Stuart Reiber, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (15)
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stuart Reiber, MD

Dr. Stuart Reiber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Reiber works at Stanley L. Greenbaum MD PC in Suffern, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reiber's Office Locations

    Stanley L. Greenbaum MD PC
    12A N Airmont Rd, Suffern, NY 10901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 354-1181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Hernia
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Hernia

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stuart Reiber, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912194069
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reiber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reiber works at Stanley L. Greenbaum MD PC in Suffern, NY. View the full address on Dr. Reiber’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

