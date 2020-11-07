Dr. Stuart Saslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Saslow, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Saslow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Digestive Health Associates A Professional Corp.2 Burnett Ct Ste 100, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 385-4022
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a procedure done with Dr. Saslow and he and his team were very caring and efficient. I have a special situation with polio that I needed to have them understand and they read everything I sent to them and went through it all with me. They were very attentive and professional. I was nervous and they understood and gave me complete confidence in their ability. Thank you for your kindness...I highly recommend him and his team!
About Dr. Stuart Saslow, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- U Uath
- U Uath|University Uath
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saslow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saslow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saslow has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saslow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saslow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saslow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.