Dr. Stuart Sprague, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stuart Sprague, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
-
1
NorthShore University HealthSystem1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2503
-
2
Evanston Northwestern Health2650 Ridge Ave Ste 3212, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2512
- 3 2953 Central St Fl 1, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2512
- 4 8950 Gross Point Rd, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 966-8043
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Dr Sprague is probably the first doctor who has taken this 78 year old woman seriously. I appreciate the care he has given me in the past 2 1/2 years, I also appreciate the care and skill of his nurse, Lynn Katsulas. Susan L.Neumann
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1114947124
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Rush University Medical Center
- Chicago Coll Osteo Med
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
