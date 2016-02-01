Overview of Dr. Stuart Sprague, DO

Dr. Stuart Sprague, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Sprague works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.