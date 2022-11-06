See All Podiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Stuart Tuck, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (23)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stuart Tuck, DPM

Dr. Stuart Tuck, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Tuck works at Village Podiatry Centers in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tuck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Village Podiatry Group LLC
    5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 390, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 237-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stuart Tuck, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649230335
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vencor Hospital-Atlanta-Gme
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Tuck, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tuck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tuck works at Village Podiatry Centers in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Tuck’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

