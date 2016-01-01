Overview of Dr. Subramanyam Naidu, MD

Dr. Subramanyam Naidu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. Naidu works at Subra K. Naidu MD PC in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.