Dr. Subramanyam Naidu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Subramanyam Naidu, MD

Dr. Subramanyam Naidu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Dr. Naidu works at Subra K. Naidu MD PC in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Naidu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Subra K. Naidu MD PC
    226 Willis Dr, Stockbridge, GA 30281 (770) 474-1570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Subramanyam Naidu, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1831157932
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subramanyam Naidu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naidu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naidu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naidu works at Subra K. Naidu MD PC in Stockbridge, GA. View the full address on Dr. Naidu’s profile.

    Dr. Naidu has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naidu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naidu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naidu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

