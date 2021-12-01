Dr. Ganguli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudha Ganguli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sudha Ganguli, MD
Dr. Sudha Ganguli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganguli's Office Locations
- 1 6055 Primacy Pkwy Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 753-8633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ganguli is good. I just have a hard time getting onto this websiet.
About Dr. Sudha Ganguli, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1639399769
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
