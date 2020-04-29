Dr. Sudhanshu Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sudhanshu Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sudhanshu Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
GI Medicine Associates28963 Little Mack Ave Ste 101, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 447-0700
GI Medicine Associates28966 Little Mack Ave Ste 101, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Messa
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel has always been kind, professional and thorough. I leave feeling confident that my health concerns have been clearly explained to me. Top notch doctor!
About Dr. Sudhanshu Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1104816370
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.