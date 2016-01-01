See All Dieticians And Nutritionists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Sue Mollner, MD

Dietary Management
Overview

Dr. Sue Mollner, MD is a Dietary Management Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Dietary Management, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Mollner works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Superior, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic
    3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880

    Insurance Accepted

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Sue Mollner, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sue Mollner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mollner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mollner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mollner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mollner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mollner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

