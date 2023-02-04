Dr. Sufiya Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sufiya Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sufiya Hussain, MD
Dr. Sufiya Hussain, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sterling Hts, MI.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain's Office Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside14500 Hall Rd, Sterling Hts, MI 48313 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is kind and helpful.
About Dr. Sufiya Hussain, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.