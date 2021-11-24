Dr. Suhail Kanchwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanchwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suhail Kanchwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suhail Kanchwala, MD
Dr. Suhail Kanchwala, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Kanchwala's Office Locations
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-7300
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with Stage 3A Breast Cancer in March 2020. Dr Kanchwala was recommended to me by my amazing Oncologist at Penn, Dr Cohen. Dr Kanchwala preformed my reconstruction at my double mastectomy in August of 2020 and then completed the reconstruction in September. I was impressed with his calm expertise, his care, and his team. I was ecstatic that I did not have to get implants which would have meant another surgery in 10 years to replace them. Dr Kanchwala preformed an innovated DIEP surgery. This means they moved fat and harvested nerves from my stomach to use in the reconstruction. It was amazing! I am starting to have feeling in my breasts again which would never have happened with implants. I just had the final surgery with Dr Kanchwala which was to add nipples made as well. Everything looks amazing. I am grateful for the care and the attention that Dr Kanchwala and his team gave me. If you are looking for innovation, expertise, and kindness then I would at the very least
About Dr. Suhail Kanchwala, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174689038
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kanchwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanchwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanchwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanchwala has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanchwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanchwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanchwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanchwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanchwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.