Dr. Suhash Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suhash Patel, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group425 Post Rd Fl 2, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-2452
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County1177 Summer St Fl 5, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 353-1133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Excellent visit. Explained everything, took his time. I would not hesitate to recommend him. My appointment was on time .
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- Lenox Hill Heart & Vasc Inst of NY
- Lenox Hill Hospital In New York
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Seton Hall Univ
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
