Overview

Dr. Suhash Patel, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.