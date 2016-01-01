Dr. Rayani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sujana Rayani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sujana Rayani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Rayani's Office Locations
1
SUN Behavioral Health900 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH 43229 Directions (614) 706-2786Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Mount Carmel Behavioral Health4646 Hilton Corporate Dr, Columbus, OH 43232 Directions (614) 487-2080
3
River Vista Health and Wellness LLC1599 ALUM CREEK DR, Columbus, OH 43209 Directions (614) 715-3933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sujana Rayani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1487862421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rayani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rayani has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rayani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.