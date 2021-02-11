Overview

Dr. Sujata Thawani, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Thawani works at Center For Women's Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brachial Plexus Palsy and EMG (Electromyography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.