Dr. Sujata Thawani, MD
Dr. Sujata Thawani, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Women's Health Center207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
It was a great experience. She took her time to explain about the conditions. She is very knowledgeable and at the same time very compassionate and caring.
About Dr. Sujata Thawani, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1043549108
- Michigan State University
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Thawani has seen patients for Brachial Plexus Palsy and EMG (Electromyography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thawani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
