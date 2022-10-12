Overview of Dr. Sujit Itty, MD

Dr. Sujit Itty, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Itty works at Retinal Consultants of Arizona - Gilbert in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.