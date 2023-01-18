See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Port Orange, FL
Dr. Sukhender Singireddy, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5.0 (66)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sukhender Singireddy, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.

Dr. Singireddy works at Sai Oral Surgery in Port Orange, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL, Ormond Beach, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Sai Oral Surgery
    1728 Dunlawton Ave Ste 3, Port Orange, FL 32127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 675-0088
    Metro West Orlando
    1507 S Hiawassee Rd Ste 107, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 757-0010
    Suncoast Vein & Vascular Clinic
    325 Clyde Morris Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 304-1811
    Suncoast Vein & Vascular Clinic
    385 Palm Coast Pkwy Sw, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 304-3404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sukhender Singireddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013973882
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hoap
    Medical Education
    • Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Phlebology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sukhender Singireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singireddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Singireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singireddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

