Overview

Dr. Sukhender Singireddy, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Singireddy works at Sai Oral Surgery in Port Orange, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL, Ormond Beach, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.