Dr. Suleiman Daifallah, MD
Overview of Dr. Suleiman Daifallah, MD
Dr. Suleiman Daifallah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They completed their residency with Wayne State University/ Detroit Medical Center
Dr. Daifallah's Office Locations
Olathe1295 E 151st St Ste 7, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 365-3083Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Leawood11111 Nall Ave Ste 222, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-2825
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Miami County Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A very caring, kind, well-educated physician. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Suleiman Daifallah, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1982897682
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University/ Detroit Medical Center
- Al-Basheer Hospital
- Nephrology
