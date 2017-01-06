Dr. Suleman Bhana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suleman Bhana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suleman Bhana, MD
Dr. Suleman Bhana, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Bhana works at
Dr. Bhana's Office Locations
Crystal Run Ambulatory Surgery Center of Middletow95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhana?
Dr, Bhana was very professional and engaging. I was accurately diagnosed and put on treatment upon my second visit. Dr. Bhana took many tests and thoroughly explained everything to me. I am so glad to finally have a diagnosis and therefore proper treatment. Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Suleman Bhana, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1225232556
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhana accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhana has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhana.
