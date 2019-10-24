Overview of Dr. Sumita Mazumdar, MD

Dr. Sumita Mazumdar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Mazumdar works at Poughkeepsie Pediatrics, P.C in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.