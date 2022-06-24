See All Ophthalmologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Sundeep Dev, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sundeep Dev, MD

Dr. Sundeep Dev, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Dev works at VITREORETINAL SURGERY in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dev's Office Locations

    Vitreo Retinal Surgery Pllc
    3601 W 76th St Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 929-1131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitreoretinal Surgery

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Eye Cancer
Floaters
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Dry Eyes
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Pars Planitis
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Acquired Coloboma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Black Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Treatment
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Entropion
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Marfan Syndrome
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Night Blindness
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Posterior Scleritis
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinoblastoma
Solar Retinopathy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sundeep Dev, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497744924
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med Coll Wisc Eye Inst
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University Eye Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sundeep Dev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dev works at VITREORETINAL SURGERY in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Dev’s profile.

    Dr. Dev has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

