Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suneet Grewal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suneet Grewal, MD
Dr. Suneet Grewal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center.
Dr. Grewal's Office Locations
1
East Bay Rheumatology Medical Group Inc.13851 E 14th St Ste 301, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 357-1303
2
Edward Baker MD3737 Lone Tree Way Ste E, Antioch, CA 94509 Directions (510) 357-1303
Hospital Affiliations
- Eden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Grewal is a very knowledgeable and proactive Dr. She is extremely thorough in her evaluation and treatment. She is knowledgeable of the latest treatments and I feel she is the first specialist to address a myriad of painful and debilitating conditions I have grown to accept as normal, even though I am being treated by a wonderful pain specialist. She took an impressive panel of lab work and was able to diagnose and begin treatment with new intravenous medication I had no idea was available for patients with SLE (lupus). I have had skin conditions along with pain that she is addressing. The treatments I had been receiving was interrupted due to Covid (my choice) and was just starting to improve my overall fatigue and pain. Her associate, Physician’s Assistant, Claire, has also helped tremendously by patiently listening to my Covid fears, and explaining my options going forward having lupus and how that could potentially complicate my recovery should I get COVID19 without treatment
About Dr. Suneet Grewal, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1811264476
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
