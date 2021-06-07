Overview of Dr. Sunil Mehta, MD

Dr. Sunil Mehta, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at CaroMont Neurology in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.