Dr. Nagpal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunil Nagpal, MD
Overview of Dr. Sunil Nagpal, MD
Dr. Sunil Nagpal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Battle Creek, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital and Three Rivers Health.
Dr. Nagpal's Office Locations
Bronson Oncology & Hematology Specialists - Battle Creek300 North Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Directions (269) 245-8660Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pm
Bronson Oncology & Hematology Specialists - Kalamazoo805 John St, Kalamazoo, MI 49001 Directions (269) 286-7170
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Bronson South Haven Hospital
- Three Rivers Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nagpal listens and always asks how he can help. He is very knowledgeable and his advice and ideas are excellent. I have been a patient for several years and am grateful for his care and kindness.
About Dr. Sunil Nagpal, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1194734640
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagpal accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagpal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagpal has seen patients for Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagpal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagpal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagpal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagpal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagpal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.