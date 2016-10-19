Dr. Sunil Nath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sunil Nath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sunil Nath, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cardiff U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Nath works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colorado Springs Cardiologists PC2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 776-8500
-
2
Crsg Cardio Sfmc6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 120, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 776-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nath?
I saw Dr Nath in 2010. Abolutely wonderful Doctor! Knowledgible, professional wonderful bedside manor explains process and encourages you to feel comfortable to ask questions. Dr Nath preformed Cardiac Ablation on me.
About Dr. Sunil Nath, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811984776
Education & Certifications
- U Va Sch Med
- U Tex Med Sch
- Cardiff U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nath accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nath works at
Dr. Nath has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nath speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.