Dr. Sunil Nath, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cardiff U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Nath works at Colorado Springs Cardiologists, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.