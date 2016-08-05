Overview of Dr. Sunil Patel, DO

Dr. Sunil Patel, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at IU Health Physicians Behavioral Care in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Eating Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.