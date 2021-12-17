Overview of Dr. Sunita Chadha, MD

Dr. Sunita Chadha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Med Coll-Bombay U and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Chadha works at WNY RHEUMATOLOGY in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.