Overview of Dr. Sunita Tikku, MD

Dr. Sunita Tikku, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Tikku works at AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Orange City in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.