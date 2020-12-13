Overview of Dr. Sunny Wong, DO

Dr. Sunny Wong, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Sunny Wong DO in Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.