See All Plastic Surgeons in North Bergen, NJ
Dr. Suri Ponamgi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Suri Ponamgi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small North Bergen, NJ
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Suri Ponamgi, MD

Dr. Suri Ponamgi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.

Dr. Ponamgi works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
4.5 (87)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
5.0 (140)
View Profile
Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD
Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD
4.6 (72)
View Profile

Dr. Ponamgi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group
    7650 River Rd Ste 300, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 520-1919
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Hackensack University Medical Group PC
    1 Marine Plz, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 224-8831
  3. 3
    Suri B. Ponamgi MD
    1101 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 224-8831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palisades Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ponamgi?

    Jun 04, 2021
    Nothing short of great. Professional staff. Caring and extremely experienced. Doctor listens, and really helps you out. Helped not only myself, but my wife with life altering procedures. Would recommend highly.
    Elliott — Jun 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Suri Ponamgi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Suri Ponamgi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ponamgi to family and friends

    Dr. Ponamgi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ponamgi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Suri Ponamgi, MD.

    About Dr. Suri Ponamgi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437155009
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brooklyn-Cumberland Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Andhra Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suri Ponamgi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponamgi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ponamgi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ponamgi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponamgi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponamgi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponamgi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponamgi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Suri Ponamgi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.